barak bahar is coming to the red star | Sport

Crvena Zvezda can count on Barak Bahar as its coach since the summer, as Maccabi turned to new solutions.

Izvor: YouTube/Ilan Goffer ilan goffer sports articles/Screenshot

Israeli coach Barak Bahar said “yes” to Crvena Zvezda and if the Serbian champions reach an agreement with Maccabi regarding compensation, they will have a new coach from the summer. In Haifa, they seem to have come to terms with that and have already started looking for a successor to Bahar, but it will not be easy to choose a coach to succeed him – as Bahar is on his way to win a third consecutive title with the “greens”, which they managed only once in its history.

The Israeli television “Sport 5” reports that it has many candidates to succeed Baharand the list of favorites for this job is slowly crystallizing and they are starting negotiations – just as their previous employee did with Crvena zvezda and “promised” since the summer that he would arrive in Belgrade.

One of the first names mentioned is Oscar Garcia, the former coach of Maccabi from Haifa, who had many personal problems and therefore took a break in his career, and previously also managed Celta, Olympiakos, Salzburg, Watford and Saint Etienne. The list of candidates includes Mitchellthe recent coach of Olympiakos, who worked in Getafe, Sevilla, Malaga, and Marseille, whom they believe could do a good job in Haifa as well.

However, experience tells them that they have not had much success with foreigners, so part of the “current” in the club advocates a domestic solution. Thus, Ran Ben Shimon is in a “pole” position to become the new coach of Haifa, and he is currently on the bench of Ashdod. Interestingly, he was also the coach of Cyprus, and worked in Maccabi from Tel Aviv and numerous other Israeli and Cypriot clubs.

