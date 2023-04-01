Maccabi from Haifa was not disturbed even by the inscriptions in the media that he had reached an agreement with Red Star to take over Belgrade at the end of the season.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

While Miloš Milojević celebrated with Crvena Zvezda tri boda protiv Mladost GAT (4:2), his successor on the bench of the Serbian champion Barak Bahar he won the title derby. He is a talented expert with Maccabi from Haifa celebrated 1:0 against Hapoel Ber Sheva and so he came very close to defending the title of champion of Israel.

He scored the only goal for Haifa, the two-time champion of Israel Fransi Piero, the football player who also tormented Red Star in the Champions League qualifiers this fall. Twice then he shook the net of Borjan, while in the championship of Israel it did not go well because he scored only six goals so far. However, his goal in the 26th minute could turn out to be crucial in the title race.

It seems that the talk of leaving for Red Star at the end of the season they did not disturb the atmosphere in Maccabisince Bahar’s former team (with which he was the champion of Israel three times) was destroyed, that is, the media in this country noticed that there was no drop in the game at Maccabi.

With three new points, Maccabi has now escaped Ber Sheva by seven points, while they are ten steps ahead of Maccabi from Tel Aviv. They seem to be on their way to lifting the cup meant for the champions of Israel again.