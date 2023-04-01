Home World Barak Bahar leads Maccabi to another title | Sport
World

Barak Bahar leads Maccabi to another title | Sport

by admin
Barak Bahar leads Maccabi to another title | Sport

Maccabi from Haifa was not disturbed even by the inscriptions in the media that he had reached an agreement with Red Star to take over Belgrade at the end of the season.

Izvor: Shutterrstock

While Miloš Milojević celebrated with Crvena Zvezda tri boda protiv Mladost GAT (4:2), his successor on the bench of the Serbian champion Barak Bahar he won the title derby. He is a talented expert with Maccabi from Haifa celebrated 1:0 against Hapoel Ber Sheva and so he came very close to defending the title of champion of Israel.

He scored the only goal for Haifa, the two-time champion of Israel Fransi Piero, the football player who also tormented Red Star in the Champions League qualifiers this fall. Twice then he shook the net of Borjan, while in the championship of Israel it did not go well because he scored only six goals so far. However, his goal in the 26th minute could turn out to be crucial in the title race.

It seems that the talk of leaving for Red Star at the end of the season they did not disturb the atmosphere in Maccabisince Bahar’s former team (with which he was the champion of Israel three times) was destroyed, that is, the media in this country noticed that there was no drop in the game at Maccabi.

With three new points, Maccabi has now escaped Ber Sheva by seven points, while they are ten steps ahead of Maccabi from Tel Aviv. They seem to be on their way to lifting the cup meant for the champions of Israel again.

You may also like

At the monastery in Kiev, the protest of...

France, Deputy Minister Marlène Schiappa poses for Playboy

Gp Argentina: Binder wins the sprint race, 6th...

Jelena Đoković at the premiere of the play...

Extraordinary “Feast of Forgiveness” at the Church of...

Binder wins the sprint race in Australia, the...

“Emperor of Japan”: Volumes 3-4

“Sicilians must react to abuses”

Dejan Radonjić is not a coach, says Marijus...

Makudonarudo – Mondo Japan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy