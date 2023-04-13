Gossip and TV » News » Barbara d’Urso away from Mediaset and landing in Rai? The non-obvious answer of the presenter

Barbara d’Urso is really going to leave Mediaset? In recent days the news has become increasingly insistent, in the light of a series of rumors relaunched by TvBlog. But is this really his destiny?

The person directly concerned answered this and many other questions in a recent interview granted to Gente magazine. In this regard, d’Urso was laconic, but at the same time she did not respond in such an obvious way as one might have expected from her. “With me anything can always happen, I am the woman of surprises”: these are his words!.

Indeed, it is an answer that opens up various avenues and leaves room for important doubts. If Barbara d’Urso had wanted to express her love for her and her loyalty to the company that has seen her reign in recent years, she would have responded with a “no” dry. And instead, on the contrary, “Barbarella” has hinted that another professional path, in her future (immediate or long term) is still possible.

In Gente, indeed, Barbara d’Urso was also keen to point out the recent important results that her flagship broadcast (indeed, to date her only broadcast) is recording on Mediaset. Here is the host’s comment:

“I do Afternoon 5, which records excellent ratings every day, theatre, the podcast Amiche mie, which was very successful and we will do the second season, and then the Metadurso.”

Does Barbara d’Urso go to Rai? That’s where she might end up

The Cologno Monzese loyalist, it was said, could soon switch to the competition, leaving Milan for the company in Viale Mazzini. But in what dress? It doesn’t seem that, at least for the moment, a prominent role is expected as it has been for her for a long time in Mediaset. On the contrary, TvBlog spoke of his possible imminent passage to Rai Uno as a permanent juror of a program such as Dancing with the Stars.

Milly Carlucci is currently working on the new edition of the show (it seems that he has already been contacted Antonio Caprarica as a competitor) and d’Urso apparently could be the potential replacement for Wild Lucarelli. The possibility that the formidable journalist leaves the Ballando jury is in fact increasingly concrete (we have been talking about it for months): it seems that the production is thinking of putting in her place, as well as d’Urso, also Luisella Costamagna and the “beast” Francesca Fagnani. At least for the moment, in any case, these are simple rumors to be taken with the necessary pliers.