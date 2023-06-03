Home » Barbara D’Urso denies leaving Mediaset: “See you in September”
World

Barbara D’Urso denies leaving Mediaset: “See you in September”

by admin
Barbara D’Urso denies leaving Mediaset: “See you in September”

by mondopalermo.it – ​​30 minutes ago

In the last period there have been many rumors that they wanted Barbara D’Urso outside Mediasetto join the jury of “Dancing with the Stars” or, even, switch to one of the new platforms. The Neapolitan presenter waited for the end of the current season of Pomeriggio5 to deny the rumors relating to her imminent exit from Mediaset. “For you my friends, for you my friends who always follow me, always and forever, see you… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Barbara D’Urso denies leaving Mediaset: “See you in September” – THE VIDEO appeared 30 minutes ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Anchor Chris Cuomo was suspended indefinitely by CNN for his brother scandal | CNN anchor | Cuomo | Governor of New York

You may also like

Novak Djokovic at the match PSŽ and Lionel...

Footage of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers fighting in...

he was a quadriplegic and had inspired the...

near collision in the Taiwan Strait between two...

Crvena zvezda announcement ABA league playoff final dates...

Bad weather in Tuscany, interruption on the Siena-Empoli...

Record youth unemployment in China: there are too...

Nikolina Pišek about Misha Grof | Entertainment

Died after being forced to swallow a live...

USA, building under construction collapses in Connecticut –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy