Surprise hosted by Barbara d’Urso on Domenica In. The presenter, who until two years ago was the competitor of Mara Venier’s Sunday program, intervened in the broadcast to leave a moving video message to the showgirl Gabriella Labate. Then she, addressing Venier herself, said: «Mara, I also miss the evenings you and I with knee socks watching television. Not with the amatriciana, I’m already telling you now».