It has been a week since the Qatar World Cup kicked off. The time of this year’s World Cup is different from previous years. The days of watching football have changed from hot summer to winter. Starting today, the south has ushered in a wave of quick-frozen cold waves from 20 degrees to 0 degrees. In the World Cup without crayfish, what do fans have for supper?

The reporter learned from Tmall Supermarket that since the start of the game, the sales of high-grade wine such as hot pot base, beef and mutton products, white wine, foreign wine and red wine have soared. Posture replaced.

The person in charge of the food industry of Tmall Supermarket told reporters that since the start of the game, hot pot bases and hot pot side dishes have increased significantly. Healthy hot pot bases have replaced traditional Sichuan and spicy hot pots, and are more popular among fans. “The taste of Tom Yum Goong has increased by more than 6 times, and the pork belly chicken hot pot has increased by 7 times. Fans are staying up late at night and eating the most healthy pot.”

In addition, beef tendons, beef balls, lamb chops, lamb legs and other hot pot ingredients and barbecue ingredients have all increased by more than 100%, and the growth of lamb chops has exceeded 300%. “I really didn’t expect the hot pot and barbecue ingredients to rise so well. This year’s World Cup is relatively late. I predicted that prefabricated crayfish, convenient instant food, and small snacks will grow better. I didn’t expect everyone to be more willing to cook hot pot while cooking. Watch the game.”

Xiao Huang, a Hangzhou fan, is one of the representatives of “watching football around the stove”. This year’s Double 11 specially bought a “hot pot barbecue” artifact, so that during the World Cup, he can invite friends to watch the football while cooking hot pot and eating barbecue at home. “I first stocked up a batch of ingredients for the group stage. I have all kinds of hot pot base ingredients. Tom Yum Kung is everyone’s favorite flavor. It is delicious to cook meat and seafood with it.” Xiao Huang said in Tmall Supermarket I bought all the ingredients at one time, and I have to buy again before the group match is over.

In addition to the change of supper, the essential drinks for watching the game have also changed. According to data from Tmall Supermarket, the World Cup has driven the overall growth of all kinds of drinks. Compared with the same period last year, the sales volume of beer has increased by 70%, while the growth rate of red wine, foreign wine and liquor has exceeded 100%. This is also the first time that the growth rate of sales of red wine and foreign wine has surpassed that of beer during the World Cup.

“Winter is the season for drinking mulled wine. Last year, I started to cook my own red wine. Watching football matches with a sip of warming red wine will give you a sense of happiness.” Xiao Zhu, a Shanghai fan, told reporters that watching football is not exclusive to boys, girls watch football Pay more attention to the sense of ceremony.

The reporter learned that Tmall Supermarket has launched a special night snack for the World Cup. The necessary night snack and drinks for watching the football can be purchased in one stop and delivered to the door. 10 core cities such as Hangzhou, Nanjing, and Chengdu also provide “next morning delivery” service. A supper ordered before 12:00 a.m. will be received the next morning.