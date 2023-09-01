Home » Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA
Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at Iguatemi Campinas – MONDO MODA

In partnership with Mattel, Iguatemi Campinas receives the “Barbie Dreamhouse Experience”, from September 30th to November 29th, at Praça de Eventos, located on the 2nd floor of the mall.

In a space of 650 square meters, fans will have the opportunity to explore Barbie’s pink mansion, with themed decoration. From the closet full of clothes to the dream kitchen, every corner of the Dreamhouse will showcase the essence of the world-renowned doll.

Dreamhouse Barbie @ Disclosure

They are interactive experiences, stimulating activities (analog and digital), Picture Spots (Instagramable places), Espaço Café with exclusive products from the experience, a store with exclusive products from the experience.

Dreamhouse Barbie @ Disclosure

Experience Access Grace Limit: 10 minutes after the start time outlined on your ticket
Tickets will be on sale on the Sympla.
Full ticket: BRL 35.00 – Half ticket: BRL 17.50

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

