Barbie Dreamhouse Experience at JK Iguatemi in São Paulo – MONDO MODA

With premiere scheduled for July 20, the film ‘Barbie’ has become one of the subjects of 2023. Surfing the wave, JK Iguatemi receives the exhibition Barbie Dreamhouse Experience. It takes place from July 13th to September 10th.

In an area of ​​650 square meters, fans will have the opportunity to explore Barbie’s iconic pink mansion, with amazing rooms and elegant decor. From the glamorous closet full of fashion looks to the kitchen of dreams, every corner of the Dreamhouse will showcase the essence of the world-renowned doll. The space will also feature a pink themed cafe operated by Biscoitê.

The project arrives in Latin America first in São Paulo, at JK Iguatemi, after that it will move on to Iguatemi Campinas (SP) and, finally, it will be carried out at Shopping Praia de Belas (SC), throughout the year.

“Recognized for anticipating trends and as one of the main malls in Brazil, JK Iguatemi is the stage for important fashion, lifestyle and cultural events in the city. Reinforcing our pillar of originality and innovation, we bring the “Barbie Dreamhouse Experience” project so that visitors can fulfill their dream of visiting Casa da Barbie and have this unique experience”, says Renata Zitune, Media Director at Iguatemi.

Tickets will be on sale on the Sympla platform.

Admission Fee: Full admission – Monday to Thursday: R＄ 50.00 | From Friday to Sunday and holidays: R＄ 70.00 – Half price From Monday to Thursday: R＄ 25.00 | From Friday to Sunday and holidays: R＄ 35.00

