Barbie movie ad for spending the night in Barbie’s house | Fun

For some, a hell made of plastic and synthetics, for others a dream come true – spend the night in Barbie and Ken’s house!

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Airbnb

After the trailer that revealed that the perfect blonde goes through an unprecedented drama, but also reveals a bleached Hollywood dude, it was the turn of marketing. The production decided to surprise and reward the fans of the plastic icon that brightened the childhood of girls around the world, by allowing individuals to spend the night in her house!



It is a house that the owners, who have not been named, bought back in 2013 for 25 million. They turned it into a replica house that was sold as an accessory to the legendary doll.

The owners once rented out the house “for the day”, with a price of 60 dollars for the night, and now they will do it for “0 dinars” in agreement with the studio Warner Bros, which organized this unusual promotion of the film.

The studio’s official website states that fans will be able to win a night in Barbie’s house at the end of July, and in “Ken’s announcement” it is stated that the night will be free “because Ken cannot determine the price”.

In the pictures that have been published, you can see that there is a plastic horse in the room where Barbie is doing her make-up, in the yard there is a grill with plastic steaks, and you can go down to the pool with a pink slide.

See:

People can now book a stay at the#BarbieMalibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb starting July 17.pic.twitter.com/09LM237qxK — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates)June 26, 2023

This is how Margo Robi looked at the promotion:



