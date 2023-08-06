Barbie, The Album, album review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

From Margot Robbie’s stunning pink carpet looks to Google’s custom screen (search “Greta Gerwig,” “Ryan Gosling,” or “Margot Robbie” to find out), “Barbie” It has spread its sparkle and bubblegum pink to all corners of the universe. There is no doubt that it is the film of the year, bad that it tastes to the fans of “Oppenheimer”. With a star-studded cast and millions spent on marketing, the soundtrack doesn’t fall short: artists of the stature of Lizzo or Khalid have contributed their grain of sand to “Barbie, The Album”a 17-track compilation that covers the full range of emotions available to the famous plastic doll.

Lizzo (“Pink”), Dua Lipa (“Dance The Night”), Karol G (“WATATI”, ft. Aldo Ranks), Ava Max (“Choose Your Fighter”) and FIFTY FIFTY (“Barbie Dreams”, ft. Kaliii) give voice to Barbie; the unique, mythical and unforgettable. From pop, dance, or reggaeton, but always brilliant, they sing of female empowerment, sorority and freedom on the dance floor, encouraging us all to give life to our inner Barbie and go out dressed in pink to move the ass with our friends. These are, without a doubt, messages that fall into a commercial and depoliticized feminism, but we can justify them if we believe that “Barbie” It locates its subversive element in the ridicule of the consumer culture of “yes you can”.

The other side of the coin is embodied by Sam Smith (“Man I Am”), Dominic Fike (“Hey Blondie”), The Kid LAROI (“Forever & Again”) and Khalid (“Silver Platter”). They provide the “ken-ergy” (a term coined by Ryan Gosling, Ken himself, who, as it could not be otherwise, sings an ironic and irresistible ballad from the friendzone) and they promise the world to Barbie in exchange for the attention from him. Less prominent than expected is Smith’s disco anthem, which, with a snarling voice and unimaginative melody, falls miles short of “Unholy.”

Other Barbie models complete the album: Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (“Barbie World”) sample Aqua and her legendary “I’m a Barbie girl” adding a mischievous touch; Charli XCX (“Speed ​​Drive”) stands out in an apology for the ultimate “it girl” interpolating “Hey Mickey”; the HAIM sisters on “Home” sing about overcoming and learning, while Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”) returns to her roots in a mid-life crisis score; PinkPantheress (“Angel”) declares that she doesn’t need anyone to keep going; and GAYLE (“butterflies”), tired of being criticized, villainized and pigeonholed, writes a full-fledged “revenge song”.

Each Barbie and each Ken has approached the task of giving a soundtrack to Gerwig’s long-awaited film in their own way. While songs like those by Lizzo or Sam Smith are ideal for the film but do not go further, others like Billie Eilish or Dua Lipa have managed to write songs that, in addition to musically illustrating the story of Barbie, fit perfectly into their artist profiles and only add to their discography.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

