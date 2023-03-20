Home World Barcelona beat Real Madrid in Primera | Sport
World

by admin
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid and came within reach of winning the title in Spain.

Source: Profimedia

Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the big derby and came within reach of the title in Spain – 2:1 (1:1). After an own goal and a deficit, Xavi’s team made a big turnaround and now has a 12-point lead over their biggest rival. There are 12 rounds left until the end of the season…

It is interesting that Barca players scored all three goals in this match. Everything started with an own goal by Araujo in the 9th minute after a shot by Vinicius. The Brazilian wanted to cross, he hit the Uruguayan and the ball ended up in the net. Then, in the 45th, Sergi Roberto scored to equalize and bring his team to a more peaceful break (1:1). It was just an announcement of the madness and what follows in the second part.

Carlo Ancelotti, aware that he has no time to wait and that he has to go for three points, made five changes. He brought in more offensive players, Rodrigo, Chuameni, Asensio, Ceballos came in, he also brought out Modric and Kroos. On the other side, Xavi introduced Kesi, Torres and Fati. The Italian was almost rewarded for the risk, Asensio scored a goal in the 81st minute, everyone in white jerseys celebrated, and then the VAR came on. The goal was disallowed for offside. After that, there was a shock for Madrid, Kesi scored in the second minute of stoppage time for an “explosion” at the “Nou Camp” and a victory for Barcelona.

Kesi’s goal against Real Madrid
Source: YouTube/Arena sport

This is how the match looked in the pictures:

