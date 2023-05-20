Barcelona breaks the record of a Serbian club in the Champions League Sports

Barcelona is going for the title, and then hopes to break the unbeatable record of our biggest handball club!

Source: Profimedia

We received all four participants of the Handball Final Four Champions League! The defending champion will go to Cologne Barcelona which was better than the Danish GOG in both matches, the too rich PSŽ who defeated Kiel in the double match, the German Magdenburg who struggled in the matches with Wisla and Kjellce, who managed to survive financial problems and almost shut down, and in the quarter-finals defeated Vesprem.

Barcelona will defend the title won last year in a dramatic final against Kjelce, and while we wait for the draw of the semi-final pairs, Barcelona is approaching an incredible record that cannot be broken for 35 years!

This is the fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final for Barcelona as they have played in the F4 every time since 2019. However, they lack one more appearance next season to equal the record set by Sabačka Metaloplastika in the mid-1980s. From 1983 to 1988, Metaloplastika was in the semi-finals of the Champions League, even six times in a row!

First, in the 1982/83 season, they were defeated by CSKA from Moscow, the following season they beat the Hungarian Honved in the semi-finals, but in the final they lost to Dukla from Prague! In the 1984/85 season, there was no stopping, and the first title of European champion came after the victory against Atlético Madrid with a convincing 49:32 in two matches. The following year, they beat Vibržeže from Gdańsk in the final with 54:52. The same team defeated them in the semi-finals in the 86/87 season, and the last appearance among the European elite was the following season, when CSKA from Moscow passed by scoring more away goals. That was the generation of Isaković, Vuović, Vuković, Portner, Cvetković, Bašić, Mrkonja…

Now it remains to be seen first what Barcelona will do in this Final Four, and then whether next season the team in which Hampus Vane, Blaž Janc, Aleš Gomez, Domnen Makuc, Dika Mem and Melvin Richardson play will be strengthened by Jaime Gallego and Javier Rodriguez. with a pair of domestic pivots, managed to equal the record of the greatest Serbian handball dynasty in history.