“Barcelona-Juve, the canceled friendly is expensive: here are the millions lost”

ROMA – Not only the inconvenience for the change of plans for the summer preparation, the cancellation of the match against Juventus due to a gastric virus that hit the rose, it will also have an economic impact in the coffers of Barcelona. There are tickets to be returned, compromised advertisements that have not aired, and merchandise that has not been sold since no games have been played.

How much has Barcelona lost

The calculation that had been made by the club is that the American tour would have brought back at least 12 million, with the option of an additional 2.5 if the merchandising had been good. Precisely the latter – as reported by Marca – will have to be almost entirely sacrificed, about 2 million have effectively vanished. Il Barcelona in the meantime, he took action and released a statement in which he expresses his confidence that the match against Arsenal can take place without setbacks.

Juve, no Barcelona: the team trains at Levi’s Stadium

