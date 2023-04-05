Home World Barcelona Real Madrid 0 4 King’s Cup | Sport
World

Barcelona Real Madrid 0 4 King’s Cup | Sport

by admin
Barcelona Real Madrid 0 4 King’s Cup | Sport

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Nou Camp 4:0, and Karim Benzema scored three goals and assisted Vinicius.

Source: Profimedia/Profimedia/Sergio Ruiz/Pressin PS_230405_032

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4:0 in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and reached the final after nine years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team played in the second leg of the semi-final after losing 0:1 in the first match and spectacularly entered the final against Osasuna, which will be played in May. During that time, Barcelona will certainly celebrate the title of Spanish champion, but even during that celebration, they will not be able to forget what they experienced this night in front of their fans.

See also  New corridor discovered in the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt - Corriere TV

You may also like

Lukaku targeted by Juve fans, Locatelli: “Racism is...

A historic UN ruling that paves the way...

Putin’s speech to 17 new ambassadors to Russia

a trailer dedicated to Layla Ellison

Syria, Israeli attacks against Iranian positions intensify. Tehran:...

Primavera Labels will celebrate its ten years of...

Earthquake in Banja Luka | Info

Viale Regione Siciliana, in the underpass of Borgo...

the viability changes but the Ztl will remain...

Udinese – Three days at Monza / The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy