Real Madrid defeated Barcelona at the Nou Camp 4:0, and Karim Benzema scored three goals and assisted Vinicius.

Source: Profimedia/Profimedia/Sergio Ruiz/Pressin PS_230405_032

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 4:0 in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey and reached the final after nine years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team played in the second leg of the semi-final after losing 0:1 in the first match and spectacularly entered the final against Osasuna, which will be played in May. During that time, Barcelona will certainly celebrate the title of Spanish champion, but even during that celebration, they will not be able to forget what they experienced this night in front of their fans.