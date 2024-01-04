Barcelona Real Madrid Euroleague | Sports

Big win for Barcelona against Real Madrid, the best team in the Euroleague this season.

Source: Coust Laurent/ABACA / Shutterstock/ Profimedia

Barcelona inflicted only the second defeat on Real Madrid this season, after a brawl between Rodriguez and Laprovitola inspired them to “add gas” in the last quarter. In the end, Barcelona celebrated 83:78 (21:25, 24:22, 15:15, 23:16). The hosts’ top scorer tonight is primarily responsible for that Jan Veseli (27 points) i Nikola Kalinic who played a “klac” quarter, showing that he is the best when it matters most.

In the end, the representative of Serbia scored 13 points, had four more rebounds and five assists, but there were also many things that cannot be seen in the statistics. He played a masterful defense, scored when it was crucial (with a three-pointer they separated themselves to +10), so it can be said that he was one of the key figures in Barcelona’s victory.

An excellent game was played by Džanan Musa who scored 19 points and was the best scorer of his team.

