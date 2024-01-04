Home » Barcelona Real Madrid Euroleague | Sports
World

Barcelona Real Madrid Euroleague | Sports

by admin
Barcelona Real Madrid Euroleague | Sports

Big win for Barcelona against Real Madrid, the best team in the Euroleague this season.

Source: Coust Laurent/ABACA / Shutterstock/ Profimedia

Barcelona inflicted only the second defeat on Real Madrid this season, after a brawl between Rodriguez and Laprovitola inspired them to “add gas” in the last quarter. In the end, Barcelona celebrated 83:78 (21:25, 24:22, 15:15, 23:16). The hosts’ top scorer tonight is primarily responsible for that Jan Veseli (27 points) i Nikola Kalinic who played a “klac” quarter, showing that he is the best when it matters most.

In the end, the representative of Serbia scored 13 points, had four more rebounds and five assists, but there were also many things that cannot be seen in the statistics. He played a masterful defense, scored when it was crucial (with a three-pointer they separated themselves to +10), so it can be said that he was one of the key figures in Barcelona’s victory.

An excellent game was played by Džanan Musa who scored 19 points and was the best scorer of his team.

See also  France, none of those convicted of the Bataclan massacre will appeal

You may also like

Golden Globe 2024, the winners live | Super...

TRANSPORT BONUS 2024 Here’s how it changes and...

Problems continue with sending credentials to the Spanish...

The best albums from the Community of Madrid...

A Russian bombing of the Ukrainian city of...

Israeli airstrike kills 7 in Jenin, including 4...

War in Gaza, at least 80 journalists killed...

Honduras recorded 48 massacres in the state of...

Israeli police admit: child killed by mistake in...

Ketamine, LSD, mushrooms, ecstasy and cocaine: the drugs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy