barcelona wants matijas lesor | Sport

After Kevin Panter, Barcelona also wants Matijas Lesor.

Barcelona could after Kevin Panter to bring Matijas Lesor as well. The Greek “Gazeta” claims that an offer was sent for the French center from three million euros for two seasons, so 1.5 million per season. This means that in a short space of time they would bring two players from the ranks of black and white.

If the collaboration really happens, it would be Barca’s second “theft” from Panathinaikos. For a long time it was written that it was Ergin Ataman as the main targets for the new team had exactly Panther and Lesor. Allegedly, Kevin has already accepted the offer and a two-year contract of three million euros per season, while the decision of the French is awaited.

As a reminder, Barcelona already told Nikola Mirotic that they don’t count on him and that he can look for a new club, and it is obvious that they are investing that money in reinforcements. He allegedly received 11 million euros per season. Lesor averaged 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in the Euroleague this season.



After Panthers, Barcelona wants another Partizan player! Revealed details – they offer him 1.5 million euros per season!

