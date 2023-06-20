barcelona won the title | Sport

Barcelona beat Real to win the title in Spain.

Source: Profimedia

Real Madrid won the Euroleague, so they were beaten in Spain. Barcelona won the title and defeated their biggest rival with 3:0 in the final series. In the third game in the Spanish capital, she won again – 93:82 (20:21, 18:20, 29:25, 26:16).

The match was broken in the last part, and Nikola Mirotić had huge credit for that. It was he who was declared MVP of the final series with an average of 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and an index of 23.3. And he did all this even though he knew before the start that Barça no longer counted on him and that he would leave the club. In the third match, he scored 14 points, with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Only Jan Veseli (19, 3 goals) was more effective than him, while Nikola Kalinić (10, 2 assists, 1 goal) also made a huge contribution. It is precisely the two Nikolas that have been written the most in recent days. Allegedly, both namesakes could leave, for Mirotic it is already speculated that Zvezda called him, and it is known that he has offers from Armani and Monaco.

Both of them will celebrate their success and title, after which more will be known about their future, it is also known that the Serbian representative had some disagreements with coach Jasikevičius…

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

