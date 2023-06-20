Home » barcelona won the title | Sport
World

barcelona won the title | Sport

by admin
barcelona won the title | Sport

Barcelona beat Real to win the title in Spain.

Source: Profimedia

Real Madrid won the Euroleague, so they were beaten in Spain. Barcelona won the title and defeated their biggest rival with 3:0 in the final series. In the third game in the Spanish capital, she won again – 93:82 (20:21, 18:20, 29:25, 26:16).

The match was broken in the last part, and Nikola Mirotić had huge credit for that. It was he who was declared MVP of the final series with an average of 17.7 points, 6 rebounds and an index of 23.3. And he did all this even though he knew before the start that Barça no longer counted on him and that he would leave the club. In the third match, he scored 14 points, with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Only Jan Veseli (19, 3 goals) was more effective than him, while Nikola Kalinić (10, 2 assists, 1 goal) also made a huge contribution. It is precisely the two Nikolas that have been written the most in recent days. Allegedly, both namesakes could leave, for Mirotic it is already speculated that Zvezda called him, and it is known that he has offers from Armani and Monaco.

Both of them will celebrate their success and title, after which more will be known about their future, it is also known that the Serbian representative had some disagreements with coach Jasikevičius…

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Ukraine-Russia war, April 25 news | Lavrov to the UN: "The limit has been reached, more dangerous than the Cold War"

You may also like

Eight killer whales attack a sailing boat in...

Explosion at electric bike store in New York...

War in Ukraine: Russian offensive continues unabated –...

The Church wonders how to include the divorced...

Immortals of Aveum postponed by a month, arriving...

Hunter Biden settles: the US president’s son pleads...

Inter, United and Real like Dimarco. But the...

Microsoft and IGN announce [email protected] Showcase for July...

Wamico, the first “on call” social network is...

Light Astrology, review of the comic by Liv...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy