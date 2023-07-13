Bard arrives in Italy, Google’s challenge to ChatGpt

Bard lands in Italy

The wait was shorter than expected: Bard is now available in Europe and Brazil. Google’s artificial intelligence, presented to the general public on 9 February, is able to listen, speak, understand and write with users in 40 new languages, including Italian. The chatbot is free to use and can be reached by anyone via browser. The most significant differences compared to the competitor ChatGPT they concern the possibility of not registering on the site and the guarantee of getting more and more up-to-date answers.

As the product lead explains to Corriere della Sera Jack Krawczyk: “It is a tool for expanding the possibilities of the imagination, for amplifying the most powerful computer in the world, which remains the human mind”.

Look Who’s Talking

One of the most important innovations introduced by Google concerns the voice system embedded in the chatbot. Bard’s answers can not only be read, but also listened to. Simply click on the speaker icon after entering your desired prompt (the “question”). Although for now only in English, it will be possible to select the tone and style of the answers (simple, short, long, professional or informal), as well as use images in the prompts. The answers provided by the AI ​​can be evaluated by the user, selecting the “thumbs up” or “down” to transmit positive or negative feedback.

Dangerous content

However, Google’s artificial intelligence is not free from inappropriate or dangerous content. Just think, for example, of the use of hateful language or copyright issues. Bard, in fact, is able to show entire chapters of books, without the consent of the author. The Mountain View AI designers are aware of these risks and, for this reason, have set up a team of native speakers who can control this type of content. In any case, the Californian giant continues to define Bard «an experiment», just to warn users against taking the answers provided as error-free. Here is the Google screenshot where AI is considered “experimental”.

Privacy issues

After the blocking of ChatGPT ordered last March 30 by the Italian Privacy Guarantor, Google has decided to protect itself before landing in Europe. Prompts you make in Bard will be handled by Mountain View computers, where conversation content, location, comments, and other usage information will be collected. Google guarantees theanonymization, although it suggests not including personal information in the questions. It will also be possible to reduce the maximum duration for storing activities on the chatbot (fixed, by default, at 18 months), delete your activities, or even prevent them from being collected.

“We spoke with experts and legislators to understand their point of view and their indications. And we have taken steps to help people handle information responsibly,” explained Krawczyk himself.

