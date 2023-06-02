Home » Bari Sudtirol 1-0, goals and highlights. Party at San Nicola, Mignani in the Serie B playoff final
World

Bari Sudtirol 1-0, goals and highlights. Party at San Nicola, Mignani in the Serie B playoff final

by admin

After the 1-0 win at the Druso, Mignani’s team won 1-0 at the San Nicola (51,000 spectators) and qualified for the Serie B playoff final thanks to their best finish in the regular season. With the surprising Sudtirol eliminated, Bari will challenge the winner of Parma-Cagliari (2-3 in the first leg). Siege in the first half of the red and whites: Cheddira twice came close to the lead like Vicari, but Ricci was sent off before the break (clear goal opportunity). The newcomer Benedetti decides it with his right foot

See also  Silk Road Porcelain Soul Art Enjoys Heaven

You may also like

power failure! Closed! Classes suspended! Stop sailing!Typhoon hit...

Moscow, now the rich are afraid They go...

Driving schools are asking for an increase in...

Nikola Karabatić with PSŽ is the champion of...

Can Yaman and Francesca Chillemi return to Palermo,...

Rafael Nadal had to undergo an operation Sport

Dara Bamamara about men | Fun

Bridge over the Strait of Messina, from one...

William and the gesture of intolerance towards Kate...

Wanda Nara, scandal at Masterchef? Flirt with a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy