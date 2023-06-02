Bari Sudtirol 1-0, goals and highlights. Party at San Nicola, Mignani in the Serie B playoff final

After the 1-0 win at the Druso, Mignani’s team won 1-0 at the San Nicola (51,000 spectators) and qualified for the Serie B playoff final thanks to their best finish in the regular season. With the surprising Sudtirol eliminated, Bari will challenge the winner of Parma-Cagliari (2-3 in the first leg). Siege in the first half of the red and whites: Cheddira twice came close to the lead like Vicari, but Ricci was sent off before the break (clear goal opportunity). The newcomer Benedetti decides it with his right foot