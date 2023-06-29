BAROMETER 2023 Growing fleets and increasingly sustainable and varied mobility – News

According to what emerges from the 2023 edition of the Company Fleet Barometer, the survey conducted by the Arval Mobility Observatory (the Arval study center that analyzes and forecasts trends in the world of mobility in collaboration with Ipsos), fleets continue to develop, while the energy transition is underway, connectivity is spreading and supporting sustainability and security, mobility options are increasing and the number of potential beneficiaries is also growing.

The Arval Mobility Observatory interviewed decision makers of 8,622 companies from 30 European and non-European countries, of which 300 in Italy. And 95% of those interviewed in Italy believe that their vehicle fleet will remain stable or increase over the next three years.

It should be highlighted that among the reasons for the future expansion of the fleet there are those related to people management: despite the growth of the business and the development of new activities remains the first and most important reason (85% up sharply compared to last year), in second place is the intention to retain and attract talent (44% against 24% in 2022) and the forecast of proposing company vehicles also to employees who are not entitled to them (22%).

Among the most important challenges that companies say they have to face, there are energy transition processes and initiatives to improve driver safety. Once again this year, long-term leasing is confirmed as the main method of financing the fleet, with 47% of the companies interviewed already using it, up 12 points compared to 2022. The centrality of leasing is now a certainty also for small companies, in line with the previous year.

In line with the European trend, the implementation of alternative technologies is continuously increasing among Italian companies, so much so that, as far as cars are concerned, 61% of companies already use at least one alternative technology (a value which rises to 82% if the time horizon of three years is observed), against 42% last year. Expectations of an effective transition are also evident in the mix of fuels expected in the near future: companies predict that, within the next three years, one in five cars and one in six commercial vehicles will be 100% electric.

Finally, the diffusion of connected vehicles within Italian fleets is constantly growing, with 4 out of 10 companies making use of them (+10 points compared to last year), in line with the values ​​recorded in Europe.

