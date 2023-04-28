Barrados no Baile and MacGyver premiere on Pluto TV – MONDO MODA

A Pluto TV premieres eight channels, which are already available: NCIS, CSI: Miami, Barrados no Baile, MacGyver, The Drew Barrymore Show, As Tartarugas Ninja, Baby Shark TV and Strawberry Shortcake.

In the Pluto News category, you will find the releases:

NCIS – the series follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service in the investigation of events related to the United States Navy, while they have to deal with their own personal conflicts.

CSI: Miami – the series accompanies the daily life of the forensic detective department of the famous American city. Science is the main protagonist in this franchise that has conquered fans around the world.

Barred at the Ball – the series follows the lives of a group of Beverly Hills teenagers. The show tackles themes like sex, drugs and relationships, as the characters face the challenges of growing up in Los Angeles’ elite.

MacGyver – the iconic 80s action-adventure series is on Pluto TV. Accompany the hero of the most peculiar inventions to fight criminals without using weapons, just strength and intelligence.

The Drew Barrymore Show – The Drew Barrymore Show is a different talk show, focused on bringing human and emotional stories, but without neglecting humor and optimism.

About Streaming

Currently, Pluto TV offers more than 150 channels for Spanish-speaking countries and, in Brazil, there are already more than 115 channels curated by more than 185 content partners in the region, including the main television networks, film studios, distributors and media companies, tapping into a library spanning over 35,000 hours of content across all genres and for all ages.

Pluto TV is available for free on iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices, as well as the Pluto TV website.