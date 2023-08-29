Barro, review of his album Constimordor (2023)

Although it might sound unfair to start this text talking about a frontman because here the merit belongs to the group and its guests, it must be said that the delirious flight that sustains the career of Ca7riel is impressive, a kind of alien pop star who lays the foundations in a Buenos Aires Aires que paso a paso ya lo guaso once again focuses attention within modern Spanish-American music.

Ca7riel is not only a young, versatile and talented musician –laurels demonstrated in his proggy-funk band Astor and his duo with Paco Amoroso–, but he does not speak in vain: his declared fanaticism for metal, published in various interviews and t-shirts for Megadeth, which he wears with pride, is embodied sooner rather than later in Barro, this supergroup only for connoisseurs (for now) of groove metal and much more.

Very well accompanied by the talent of Julián Montes on bass and vocals, Chowi Fernandez on guitar and Alan Fritzler on drums, Ca7riel develops a good repertoire of characters in the same way that he does in other projects, but this time as a fierce vocalist and multifaceted, autobiographical and impressive lyricist.

In a country where metal is a good tradition, the contribution of Barro it is revitalizing: today the genre continues with a good life in the underground but lacks great active references, at least in terms of calls. “heartbreaking” it continues the path traced by the EP that they also released this year and magnifies it in minute length and impact.

Let’s always remember that punk is much more an attitude than a sound and in that statement Barro They take punk culture by the horns because although there are references to groups like Slipknot, Pantera and Meshuggah, none of these bands or many other illustrious ones have the ability to apply to their super aggressive and suffocating sound the quota of freshness that Barro it infers

It is that beyond breaking gender (musical) conflicts very easily (admirable forays into the most basic punk rock, hip hop or soul with those spiritual vocalizations), Barro It adds neighborhood to a music that can never fully abandon –not even here– a certain amount of solemnity.

Much of this happens in “7 Rojas” in which a deranged Ca7riel inaugurates the improbable genre “speed metal barrabrava” (“At half past nine the game starts/Two teams ‘of trans’ and pervert’/Everyone knows what they’re so involved in’”), to then indulge in high melodies in both a technical and emotional sense, painting an imagery where serotonin and urbanity are in constant meandering (“I’m going to have to get out of the game / Why am I always at fault? / My soul fits nowhere”).

Musical highlights are plentiful throughout these eleven tracks and the ride is dynamic and addictive. Free samples: the psychedelic bridge of the seismic “Garchémoslo”, the hard rocker with a hook “Big Bang”, “Fakin Robots” which brings to mind both ANIMAL and Living Color and 24-7 Spyz, the exact vocoder and sick, surgical rapping amidst the chaos of “Missin Children”. Here is an alchemy of words as direct as they are simple, and the greatest virtue is to use them to make distant worlds collide: Class B colliding with meaning.

“heartbreaking” is a perfect title for this work: a word made up of Constitución, the popular Buenos Aires neighborhood where anything can happen (a kind of Vallecas in Buenos Aires) and Mordor, Tolkien’s imaginary, mystical and flashy country. The album seems like a journey designed from the hearts and minds of its protagonists and all the while it describes the way of life –chosen, but also forced by the environment, an increasingly dangerously crazy world– of a generation that in many cases has no to metal as one of their signature sounds. But long live coherence, because it makes total sense to speak the language of 2023 with bases that are sound earthquakes. And what makes the most sense is that it is spoken from a particular vision of humor, which requires some Argentine slang, yes, but that we sincerely hope you can catch. In this case you will find yourself with a proposal that may have points of contact with many moves out there going around, but which, after all, in its deepest essence, is completely unique. ç