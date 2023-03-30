Within the revolution and the overwhelming success that Argentine urban artists represent today, perhaps the two most interesting examples -the most musically complete- are Louta and Ca7riel. Both possessors of an admirable creative freedom crowned with a very particular sense of good taste.

In the case of Ca7riel, his surreal universe is made up of psychedelic electronic hits, ultra-energetic performances and a mind always prepared for a consistent response.

Wos collaborator, heavyweight freestyler and as much a fan of Luis Alberto Spinetta as he is of Dave Mustaine, Ca7riel decided to give free rein to his metal devotion when he met the talented guitarist Chowi Fernández and they agreed to form Barro.

The story indicates that Fernández attended the Ca7riel shows with his teammate Paco Amoroso (an environment in which it is difficult to imagine a full-fledged metalhead) and gave him T-shirts from Pronoia, his prog metal band.

After insisting so much, one day they met, connected and thus great news was born for Argentine metal, a long-standing movement.

The thing is Barro, in this self-titled debut EP with magnificent sound and solid compositions, does not shake simply because it is an aggressive proposal and with the typical accents of current metal. The magic happens when Ca7riel and Chowi stand out outside the classic structures of the genre.

Between soulful dunks and double bass drums, the delirious delights of two musicians who do not marry any convention appear.

This is how the lyrics do not have anything epic, nor heroic, nor a fucking gram of solemnity, but talk about the nonsense of every day ("I don't give a fuck if I don't know anything about you/I already lost my job but I have my squad", they say in "Fornai") and they do it with such flow and impudence that they become fascinating.

And this isn’t the best: the vocal and guitar arrangements (recorded with the help of digital emulators) are to be hats off. There is soul on phrases worthy of Dimebag Darrell and stellar moments that for any follower of Argentine rock are goosebumps; example: the crossover of 2 Minutos, Carajo and Spinetta that offers “Punky” It’s from another dimension. “Conti” It’s just great, a kind of future vision of Illya Kuryaki’s “Remisero” played by some Meshugah pop, the song concludes with a toxic and nuclear breakdown. And the jewel in the crown: the jazzy solo of “Fornai”.