Prato – Chinatown district. Via Orti del Pero. Just outside the commercial streets where signs of Chinese delicatessens and discounted clothing stand out, you can see an anonymous single-storey building. It has torn green curtains, streaks of black mold on the side facade. There is only one door. Wide and in iron. Behind it, according to an international investigation launched by the Spanish NGO Safeguard Defenders, is a secret Chinese police station, disguised as a service centre.