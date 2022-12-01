Original title: Based on the great changes in the new era, solidly promote common prosperity

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly stated: “Common prosperity is the essential requirement of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and it is also a long-term historical process. We insist on realizing the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and goal of modernization, and strive to maintain and Promote social fairness and justice, focus on promoting common prosperity for all people, and resolutely prevent polarization.”

In the ten years of great transformation in the new era, the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security have become more substantial, more secure, and more sustainable, and common prosperity has achieved new results. Based on the ten-year great transformation in the new era, and looking forward to the grand goal of building a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must use history to reflect the reality, look to the future, and deeply grasp the task requirements of the new era and new journey to promote common prosperity in a solid manner, and promote common prosperity to achieve greater prosperity. Visible substantial progress.

The modernized Marxism in China has laid a solid ideological foundation for solidly promoting common prosperity. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has placed solid promotion of common prosperity in a more prominent position, put forward a series of important expositions on common prosperity, and systematically planned a timetable and roadmap for promoting common prosperity , profoundly answered major questions such as why to promote common prosperity, how to promote common prosperity, and what kind of common prosperity to achieve. A powerful ideological motivation and theoretical guide to solidly promote common prosperity.

Adhering to and improving the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has built a solid institutional foundation for solidly promoting common prosperity. The socialist system with Chinese characteristics is a superior system that allows the broad masses of the people to share the fruits of reform and development and realize the dream of common prosperity. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has always been firm in its historical confidence, insisting on the same path and unchanging aspirations. and national development on the basis of our own strength, insisting on firmly holding the fate of China‘s development and progress in our own hands, and promoting the realization of historic changes, systematic reshaping, and overall reconstruction in many fields through comprehensively deepening reforms, with Chinese characteristics The socialist system has become the biggest institutional advantage for solidly promoting common prosperity.

Building a well-off society in an all-round way has created a rich material foundation for solidly promoting common prosperity. Common prosperity cannot be achieved overnight, but requires long-term efforts, gradual and solid progress. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has thoroughly implemented the people-centered development idea, led the Chinese people to complete the historical task of alleviating poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, and achieved the first century-old goal. Promoting common prosperity has laid a solid foundation for development.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China clearly defined “more obvious and substantive progress in the all-round development of people and the common prosperity of all people” as one of the overall goals of my country’s development in 2035. In the new era and new journey, we must strengthen our historical initiative, take promoting the common prosperity of all people as the focus of seeking happiness for the people, grasp the principles, goals and key points of solidly promoting common prosperity, and promote the common prosperity of all people to achieve more obvious substance sexual progress.

Adhere to and strengthen the overall leadership of the party to provide a strong political guarantee for the solid promotion of common prosperity. The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. To solidly promote common prosperity, we must unswervingly adhere to the leadership of the party, and give full play to the core role of the party in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties.

Promote high-quality development and inject strong development momentum into the solid promotion of common prosperity. High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and it is the only way to promote common prosperity. To firmly promote common prosperity, we must adhere to the fundamental purpose of sharing this high-quality development, adhere to the realization of the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and goal of modernization, complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, and accelerate the construction of a modern economic system , focus on promoting urban-rural integration and coordinated regional development, promote the effective improvement of the economy and reasonable growth in quantity, continue to expand the “cake” of common prosperity in high-quality development, and create inexhaustible power for the solid promotion of common prosperity.

Improve the income distribution system and build a solid institutional foundation for solidly promoting common prosperity. The distribution system is the basic system to promote common prosperity. To solidly promote common prosperity, we must adhere to distribution according to work as the main body and the coexistence of multiple distribution methods, build a coordinated system of primary distribution, redistribution, and third distribution, strive to increase the proportion of residents’ income in national income distribution, and increase labor income. The proportion of remuneration in the initial distribution, increase the adjustment of redistribution, encourage and expand the third distribution. It is necessary to improve the policy system of distribution according to factors, explore various channels to increase the factor income of low- and middle-income people, increase the property income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, increase the income of low-income earners, and expand the middle-income group. Polarization allows all the people to share the fruits of reform and development.

Enrich the spiritual world of the people and gather strong spiritual strength for the solid advancement of common prosperity. Common prosperity means the common prosperity of all the people, and the prosperity of the people’s material life and spiritual life. To solidly promote common prosperity, we must coordinate and handle the relationship between high-quality development and high-quality life, and the material and spiritual needs of the people. Guided by the socialist core values, we must vigorously develop advanced socialist culture, strengthen the education of ideals and beliefs, form a cultural atmosphere of hard work and common prosperity, continuously improve the overall quality and civilization, promote the all-round development of people, and let the people enjoy a more A fuller, richer and higher-quality spiritual and cultural life, more confident and energetic, is moving towards the goal of common prosperity.

(Author: Sun Xuan and Wu Zhaoguang, both are special research fellows of Fujian Xi Jinping Thought Research Center on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era)