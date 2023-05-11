Basel beat Fiorentina, and West Ham beat AZ Alkmar | Sport

In the bookmaker’s dictionary, the match was seen as “from ace to deuce” in Florence, and “from deuce to ace” in London.

Izvor: EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/ANSA

Football players from Basel won tonight away from Fiorentina 2:1, in the first match of the semi-finals of the Conference League.

The goals for Basel were scored by Andi Diouf in the 71st minute and Zeki Amduni in the second minute of stoppage time, while the scorer for the team from Florence was Artur Cabral in the 25th minute.

“Viola” took the lead with a goal by Cabral in the 25th minute. After a corner from the left side by Cristiano Biragi, Lucas Martinez Kvarta sent a return pass, and Cabral sent the ball into the net with his head from five meters.

In the 71st minute, Basel equalized with Diouf’s goal. After a solo action, he shot diagonally on the ground from the edge of the penalty area and hit the bottom right corner of the home goal.

Basel achieved the turnaround and victory with a goal by Amduni in the second minute of stoppage time. Darian Meleš sent a return pass, Amduni ran onto the ball and shook the net with a free kick.

In the second semi-final match, West Ham beat AZ Alkmaar 2:1 at home, and the match in London saw a turnaround. The scorers for the Hammers were Mohamed Said Benrahma from the penalty in the 67th minute and Michael Antonio in the 76th minute. The goal for AZ Alkmaar was scored by Tijani Reynerds in the 42nd minute.

In the 42nd minute, AZ Alkmaar took the lead with a goal by Tijani Reynards. He shot from 25 meters, the ball bounced in front of West Ham goalkeeper Alfonso Aerola and ended up in the bottom left corner.

West Ham equalized in the 67th minute with a goal by Mohamed Said Benrahma from the penalty spot. AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Rajan misjudged the flight of the ball and hit Boven in the head, and the referee pointed to the “white spot”. Benrahma took responsibility and with a precise shot into the left corner brought West Ham an equaliser.

Nine minutes later Michael Antonio gave West Ham a turnaround. After a crowd and a deduction in the penalty area, he did his best and sent the ball into the net from three meters.

The return matches are scheduled for seven days.

(MONDO/agencies)