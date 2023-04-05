In the Basilica of Santa Maria in the center of Rome, there are two fixed settings, namely the reading platform and the seat of the priest. Cardinal Rilco, dean of the Basilica of Our Lady, consecrated the two new installations in a liturgy on April 1.

(Vatican News Network)Two new fixed settings have been added to the Basilica of Notre Dame in Rome, namely a fixed reading platform and a fixed priest seat. Cardinal Stanislaw Rylko, Rector of the Basilica, consecrated the two new installations on April 1 in the Liturgy of the Word he presided over. According to Pope Francis’ instructions, the Basilica of Notre Dame carried out the renewal of the ceremonial space. After this renewal project was approved by the Pope, two fixed settings for ceremonies were added: the reading table and the seat of the priest. Previously used are all removable.

The proclamation explains that the priest’s seat is the place where the priest sits, and it points out and highlights the priest’s function, namely: presiding over the liturgical activities and leading the prayers of the holy people of God. The lectern, which has a stable and solid character in its construction, is the place where the word of God that must be transmitted is proclaimed.

The officiant’s seat and lectern are the result of the meticulous completion of the Art and Architecture Team of the Female Apostles, the Divine Teacher, commissioned by the Basilica of Notre Dame. The shape and materials used for the seat of the priest and the lectern are based on the principle of respecting and highlighting the continuity of the architectural style of the Basilica of Our Lady, consistent with the existing buildings and ceremonial objects of the Basilica. In this way, the new has continuity with history and tradition.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn