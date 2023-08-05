Home » Basket from half court in the match Italy – Turkey | Sports
An incredible finish to the match between Italy and Turkey.

An incredible finish for extra time, then the win of Italy against Turkey in a spectacular match – 90:89 (25:24, 24:14, 12:18, 14:19, 15:14). The tragedy of the match was almost there Marko Spisu. With 10 seconds before the end, he missed a free throw (75:72), Achile Polonara stole the ball and passed it to Spisu, who could wait for time to expire or be fouled, he shot for three, missed, got to the ball Emir Kabajahe stood under his basket, threw it at the other basket and scored!

To make things even more fascinating, he did it with one hand, he just threw with all his might and it went through the hoop. No one could believe what was happening. The Italians grabbed their heads, the Turks started celebrating. In the end, however, the Italian team managed to win the match in overtime and advance to the finals of the tournament in Trento.

The best for the winners was Simone Fontecchio (21), Omer Jurtseven on the other side had a double-double (23, 20sk), while Alperen Šengun did not enter the game. In the final, they will play against China, led by Aleksandar Đorđević. The team of Serbian experts defeated the Cape Verde Islands (86:66). Walter Tavares finished that match with only six points. Of these four national teams, only Turkey will not participate in the upcoming World Cup.

