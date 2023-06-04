The Eagles also defeated the Latvians in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Austria

Source: Profimedia/BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

The Serbian national team in 3×3 basketball defeated Latvia 21:18 in the semi-finals of the World Championship in Vienna and entered the finals, where they will play against the winner of the duel between Brazil and the USA! By placing in the final, the “eagles” qualified for participation in the Olympic qualifications, which further increases this success of our selection.

In the group stage, our national team had a perfect score in the group with Brazil, France and Madagascar, and then in the quarter-finals they eliminated the host of the tournament, Austria (21:18), and in the semi-finals Latvia also fell before the “eagles”. Now it’s time for just one more step towards the gold, which our national team won as many as five times at the World Championship – in a total of seven editions.

Since the first World Championship in Athens, in 2012, gold has not come to Belgrade only in 2014, when Qatar was the champion, as well as in 2019, when America won the title. Already last year, things went back to normal when the “eagles” beat Litania in the final in Antwerp. And now they are one match away from equaling that success.

More soon…