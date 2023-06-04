Home » Basketball 3×3 Serbia in the final of the World Championship 2023 in Austria | Sports
World

Basketball 3×3 Serbia in the final of the World Championship 2023 in Austria | Sports

by admin
Basketball 3×3 Serbia in the final of the World Championship 2023 in Austria | Sports

The Eagles also defeated the Latvians in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Austria

Source: Profimedia/BELGA PHOTO TOM GOYVAERTS

The Serbian national team in 3×3 basketball defeated Latvia 21:18 in the semi-finals of the World Championship in Vienna and entered the finals, where they will play against the winner of the duel between Brazil and the USA! By placing in the final, the “eagles” qualified for participation in the Olympic qualifications, which further increases this success of our selection.

In the group stage, our national team had a perfect score in the group with Brazil, France and Madagascar, and then in the quarter-finals they eliminated the host of the tournament, Austria (21:18), and in the semi-finals Latvia also fell before the “eagles”. Now it’s time for just one more step towards the gold, which our national team won as many as five times at the World Championship – in a total of seven editions.

Since the first World Championship in Athens, in 2012, gold has not come to Belgrade only in 2014, when Qatar was the champion, as well as in 2019, when America won the title. Already last year, things went back to normal when the “eagles” beat Litania in the final in Antwerp. And now they are one match away from equaling that success.

More soon…

See also  Belarus, the complaint of an NGO: a one-year-old child died in the forest

You may also like

KK Student Igokea m:tel champion of Republika Srpska...

The young man kissed Solac next to the...

Cui Tiankai’s remarks in Shangri-La were refuted by...

Giulia Tramontano, the words of Mara Venier for...

Paris, hundreds take to the streets for the...

F1: regular start in the Spanish GP, Verstappen...

Homicide in Hong Kong shopping mall｜The mother of...

then he kicks and punches two officers

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (Xbox Series...

Josh Middleton leaves Architects to follow his path

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy