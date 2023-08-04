Basketball, Italy wastes but wins in extra time: Türkiye defeated 90-89 in a friendly

TRENTINO CUP

Success for the Azzurri in the Trentino Basket Cup, led by Fontecchio and Spagnolo

04 ago 2023

Many lights and some shadows in the victory ofItalbasket against Turkey in a friendly. In the first issue at Trentino Basketball Cup the Azzurri won 90-89 in overtime, after wasting 75-72 in the final (with the sensational equalizer at the siren of Rudely). Among Pozzecco’s men, an excellent man was decisive Fontecchio (despite some empty passes), a super Ricci on the rebound and the usual Nicolò Melli. Good test in view of the next World Cup. Now China in the final.

Good test in view of the World Cup for

Italian national basketball team against the

Türkiye in the first match of the Trentino Basket Cup: Pozzecco’s team won 90-89 after extra time. In the first quarter the blues start strong, driven by

Polonara, Melli and from a very inspired

Fontecchio (very precise from three points). Turkey initially found a couple of lucky (and difficult) baskets, then managed to get back into contact towards the end of the period. The first ten minutes end with the Azzurri ahead 25-24. The team of

Pozzecco try to push the accelerator in the second quarter: offensively Melli and his teammates work very well, trying to create the gap to direct the match (with a great partial). The Turks let go a bit, returning to the locker room nine points down, at 49-38. Returning after the break, Italbasket is in a cast: nine consecutive points for the opponents, with a couple of mistakes too many by Fontecchio. The Azzurri miss a few too many free throws, but still manage to go ahead by a few lengths, on 61-56. In the final period, Turkey lost the real driver of their evening, Ozdemiroglou, due to injury, forced to leave the field about six minutes from the end. Ricci’s rebound work is essential in the final three hundred seconds, but Ataman’s team doesn’t give up, reaching -2 with less than three minutes to go. The finish is in the sprint, with Yurtseven missing the triple of the tie after the free transformed from

Fontecchio often sensationally wastes the final possession on +3 trying an archery shot, with

Rudely who launches and sensationally transforms the parable for the 75-75 from his box: we go to overtime. In overtime, Turkey stretched on the wings of enthusiasm after the daring draw, but it was Spissu himself who kept Italbasket in contact with two heavy three-point shots. The support of

Tonut it’s worth 87-85, with Polonara very cold from the line in the final. Italy wins 90-89. Tomorrow at 20.30 the Azzurri will face China in the final, who defeated Cape Verde in the afternoon.

