Basketball: Italy wins the Trentino Cup 2023, defeats China 79-61

Coach Pozzecco’s men easily beat the Asians in the final of the pre-world tournament. Spissu stops

05 ago 2023

Last act of Trentino Basketball Cup 2023 which sees in the final the challenge between Italia e Chinese. Gianmarco’s training Pozzecco wins 79-61 at BLM Group Arena. The Azzurri struggle only at the start, who quickly take the reins of the match and field a much higher quality than their opponents. Exit on startup often for muscle pain. In the field with the Asians Kyle Anderson (under the name of Li Kai’er).

Today ends the two days of the Trentino Basket Cup 2023, the preparation tournament for the World Cup which takes place at the BLM Group Arena in

Trento. After yesterday’s victory against Turkey, Italy will face China in the final (subject to Cape Verde). Victory for the Azzurri 79-61. Coach Gianmarco

Pozzecco begins with the quintet formed by Spissu, Tonut, Datome, Polonara and Caruso, while Melli and

Fontecchio they are rested for today. The start is marked Zhou, the authentic protagonist up to the Chinese +7. Datome and Caruso sign the comeback of Italbasket until 17-15, which becomes +5 on the new entrant’s triple

Payola. Meanwhile, the debut of

Kyle Anderson with the Asians, under the name of Li Kai’er and the 32 jersey.

The match becomes more physical and Goofy

Ricci first he takes the triple and then the support that closes the first quarter on 27-19. The second set starts under a good number of errors, but Diouf’s entry has a significant impact on the opposing defense and brings his lead up to fourteen points.

Polonara signs the triple shortly after, followed by a great block of

Caruso which is followed, however, by a final half characterized by the reaction of the opponents, who recover up to 42-31 of the interval. We return to the field and first there is the expulsion of

Djordjevic, to the second technician, followed by two minutes without achievements. At that point it is the Chinese who go up to -7, but Spanish and Polonara give way to the Italian awakening, who open a series that brings the local selection up to +20.

The last quarter opens with a field goal by

Datome and spends with the management of the boys of Pozzecco, who close 79-61. Spissu left the field as a precaution after 4′ due to a small muscle discomfort. The next appointment in preparation of the

World is scheduled for August 9 and 10, when the Azzurri will face off

Serbia e

Greece in the Acropolis tournament in Oaka.

