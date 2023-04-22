basketball league bih quarterfinal playoff first game | Sport

Buducnost and Široki started with victories in the playoffs.

Source: Promo/KK Budućnost Prolab Bijeljina

Bijeljinci triumphed over Bosnia with a score of 82:68, thanks to an excellent game by Milivoj Božović, who participated in the victory with 22 points and eight rebounds. The second most outstanding individual in the home camp was Adi Zahiragić with 18 points, while Vojin Ilić registered one less.

As part of Bosnia, Ismet Sejfić had a proverbial good game (18 points and ten rebounds), Riad Avdić scored 13, and Nedim Buza scored 11 points.

Široki practically removed the dilemmas about the outcome of the duel with Slavia at Pecara by halftime.

After two quarters, the advantage of the first-placed team after the league part was 22 points (55:33), so the remaining two quarters represented routine work, until the final plus of 38 points (106:68).

Source: Promo/KK Široki

As many as six players scored double-digit points in the home camp, led by Josip Čović with 19. Mile Čović scored 17, Mislav Brzoja 15, Filip Kraljević and Duje Brala 12 each, while Emanuel Little stopped at ten points.

At Slavia, Darko Damjanović scored 12 points, Dušan Elez scored one less, while Antonio Formen and Aleksandar Ilić had ten each.

Borac and Leotar will play their first playoff quarterfinal match on Sunday (Borik, 19.00), while the first match between Igokea m:tel and Spurs in Laktaši is scheduled for April 27.

Let us remind you that the quarter-final series is played on the basis of two wins.

BASKETBALL LEAGUE BiH – quarterfinals, first games

The future – Bosnia 82:68

Široki – Slavija 106:68

Sunday:

Fighter Banja Luka – Leotar

27. april:

Igokea m:tel – Spars

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!