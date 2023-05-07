Home » basketball players mega with the image of the murdered guard | Sport
The figure of the man who gave his life to prevent the massacre was on the shirts of the basketball players.

Source: MN PRESS

Before the playoff game of the ABA League Mega – Budućnost, the basketball players of the Serbian club came out on the field dressed in shirts with the image of Dragan Vlahović, the guard at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, who tried to stop the killer before eight children died. The suspect for the massacre first killed him, and then a bloody feast began at the elite school, which has left Serbia in tears for days, as well as the mass shooting and death of eight near Mladenovac.

The basketball players of the Belgrade team wore T-shirts with his image, while on their backs were written the initials of the eight students who died in a crime that Belgrade and Serbia have not yet remembered – in elementary school.

Everyone had nothing but words of praise for the deceased guard. He was everyone’s favorite face at school, a dedicated professional and a devoted protector of children. In his honor, students, parents and many citizens of Belgrade bring candles for days, students say goodbye to him by bringing pictures in front of the school, and his name is mentioned at basketball and football matches. It was also chanted by Partizan fans during the match against Real.

Look at the nice gesture of Mega, who joined the messages of condolence in the days of great sadness for the entire country and region:

