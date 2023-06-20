Home » basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of the European Championship | Sport
World

basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of the European Championship | Sport

by admin
basketball players of Serbia in the quarter-finals of the European Championship | Sport

The Serbian national team is among the eight best on the continent!

Source: MN PRESS, Sinisa Kanizaj/Sportida

The Serbian national team defeated Great Britain in the round of 16 of the Eurobasket 66:60 and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they will play against Belgium on Thursday at 3 p.m.

The most effective player of the Serbian team in the most important match was the great Jovana Nogić (in the picture), who led the team with 16 points, in which the “rovita” Tina Krajišnik returned. After losing to Hungary at the end of the group stage, Marina Maljković’s players were right when it mattered most and once again entered the top eight on the continent.

The next opponent of the Serbian team, the national team of Belgium, directly qualified for the quarterfinals because it achieved maximum performance in the group stage and took first place with victories against the Czech Republic, Italy and the host of that group, Israel.

The Serbian women are looking forward to that game in a very good rhythm, but with inevitable fatigue, and the return of Tina Krajišnik, who put an end to the great triumph with her points, is especially pleasing. She finished the match with eight points and eight rebounds and in as many as 32 minutes on the field showed that she will certainly be ready for Belgium.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Console me cake with apples or grandmother Teresa's apple pie.

You may also like

Light Astrology, review of the comic by Liv...

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue visits France to...

Sunday 25 June Gulp Fumetti is coming to...

Honduras, clash between gangs in a prison: 41...

Ikaro Kadoshi participates in the Seminar at “Nosso...

Middle East, 4 Israelis killed, Hamas celebrates. Risk...

Dragan Stojković Pixi statement after the match with...

ROAD SAFETY In 2022, road fatalities in Europe...

“Vasco is our holidays”, fans in tents from...

Meloni-Macron meeting, agreement on migrants and support for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy