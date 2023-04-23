Basketball players of the Zvezda champions of Serbia 2023 | Sport

Red and white dominate the Serbian championship

Source: MN Press

Crvena zvezda basketball players beat Kraljevo 67:61 in the “masterpiece” for the title in the “Basket City” hall in Belgrade. In this way, the red and whites won the sixth consecutive title, and even the 34th in the club’s history. The stars beautified the red and white evening, during which i Zvezda footballers won the sixth title in a row.

In one of the most exciting final series in history, Zvezda won the first two games, the Kraljevo women fought back the “break” in the third game, reducing the score to 1:2, and then they scheduled the master’s match at home, winning 2:2. In the deciding game, on Saturday evening, Zvezda won in an exciting final and became the champion for the 34th time in the club’s history.

The best scorer of the final series is Dragana Gobeljić from Kraljevo, who scored a total of 116 points, and the MVP is Tina Jakovina from Crvena zvezda, with 72 index points. See how it was in the hall: