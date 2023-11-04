Home » baskonia partisan statement by Željko obradović | Sports
Željko Obradović explained the reasons for the defeat in Vitoria.

Partizan lost again in Vitoria after a thriller finish. Baskonia won again at home, something similar to last season (84:83). The Serbian team had a chance to celebrate, they were leading 13 seconds before the end (83:82), so after Moneke’s point from the penalty, they had an attack to win, but they didn’t use it.

After the match, Željko Obradović made a short statement on the field. The presenter stated that at halftime the trophy expert mentioned the defense. “Yes, we played better in the second half defensively, but we lost the match because of our bad decisions“, Obradović said briefly and clearly.

After this defeat, Partizan is 2-4, and Baskonia has the same score. The Black and Whites are now waiting for a visit in the ABA League against Split (Sunday 5 p.m.), and the next rival in the Euroleague is Fenerbahce next Thursday (8:30 p.m.) in the Arena.

