Basquiat, between music and Africa – Lomé Inside

The first black painter to emerge in the world of contemporary art, Jean-Michel Basquiat, is the subject of an exhibition, Basquiat Soundtracks in progress at the moment at the Philarmonie de Paris. It is in this dynamic that, after my recommendation last week, I offer you two podcasts that echo this exhibition. They retrace the life, career and influences of the painter, born in 1960 in New York. However, these two podcasts do not approach the subject of Jean-Michel Basquiat in the same way. In the first, Basquiat Soundtracks du Bebop au Hip Hop, FIP relates the artist’s links with music. On the other hand, in the second, Basquiat, a ticket to AfricaRadio France Internationale (RFI) evokes the relationship of the American painter with the African continent.

Basquiat and music

FIP credit

Through four episodes, FIP “is engulfed in the music of Jean-Michel Basquiat, essential and inseparable fuel of his artistic gesture”. The black American painter who is credited with producing 800 paintings, liked to paint kings and black heroes of America. I can cite, for example, jazzmen and boxers. Gone too early, at the age of 27, his first works were inspired by Jazz, especially Charlie Parker. Jean-Michel Basquiat also listened to Blues. Classical music was not indifferent to him, it seems he listened to the Bolero by Ravel! Basquiat, very influenced by Hip Hop, rubbed shoulders with a host of artists during the 1980s: graffiti artists, taggers and rappers. Besides, a member of a short-lived group called Gray, he even produced a rap single. Beat Bop with rappers K-Rob and Rammellzee.

The painter’s relations with Africa

RFI credit

The RFI podcast begins with the reading of a New York police officer’s report on the discovery of the lifeless body of Jean-Michel Basquiat: “August 12, 1988, New York, Manhattan. This morning, following the alert from the girlfriend of the deceased who discovered him, we found the lifeless body of Jean-Michel Basquiat, 27, born in New York, painter, resident in Great John Street between Broadway and Bower. No traces of blows, no traces of violence. Multiple bruises on the arms synonymous with repeated bites. Syringes next to the bed, leftover cocaine on the bedside table. Subject likely died of an overdose. To be confirmed by autopsy. Personal effects: a few clothes, tubes of paint, a strange drum, an African statuette and… a plane ticket to… Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The trip was scheduled in 6 days (…)”.

In a series of five episodes, the podcast tells the painter’s relationship with Africa through several interlocutors. First of all, there is Vincent Bessières, journalist and curator of the Basquiat Soundtracks exhibition. Then, Georges Courrèges, former director of the French Cultural Center in Abidjan where the painter’s works were exhibited in 1986. He details in particular behind the scenes of the exhibition. We also hear the voices of Ernest Duku, an Ivorian painter. But also, that of Kaidin, visual artist who accompanied Basquiat to Korhogo during his first and last trip to Côte d’Ivoire.

To get an idea of ​​Basquiat’s musical influences, I let you discover the official playlist concocted by the Philharmonie de Paris as part of this exhibition. And as a bonus: In the musical footsteps of Basquiatthe musical breaking latest news of France Inter dedicated to the same exhibition.