A type B meningococcal bacterial meningitis with very high fever and loss of consciousness which forced him to be hospitalized in intensive care. It happened to a 17-year-old young man from Tezze sul Brenta, hospitalized in the San Bassiano hospital since 25 February. His conditions have been very serious from the beginning, so far no improvement. The boy is fighting for his life.

The athlete and the shelter

The seventeen-year-old trains and plays for two clubs: one from Bassano, the other from Riese Pio X, in the Treviso area. The 17-year-old did his last training session in Riese on the evening of Friday 24 February. On Saturday night he was taken to the emergency room with symptoms that triggered the suspicion, later confirmed by laboratory tests, that it could be a serious case of menengitis. Thus the prophylaxis was taken against all those people who had come into contact with him.

Suspicion of infections, checks for 75 people

The public health and hygiene service of USL 7 Pedemontana immediately activated prophylaxis: the boy’s movements were reconstructed and, already on Sunday afternoon, an antibiotic was distributed to the closest contacts: as many as 75 people. The tracking by the Sisp continues even in these hours: the goal is to identify and treat all possible infected people within the incubation period of the disease. An update on this front is also expected in the afternoon.

Timely intervention

“The codified procedure for dealing with this type of emergency has proven to work well”, underlined the General Manager of USL 7, Charles Bramezza. “The emergency room and intensive care doctors were able to immediately place the diagnostic suspicion, which was then confirmed very promptly by the analysis laboratory. The Sisp intervention was also very timely for the contact tracing activity for the necessary I therefore want to reassure citizens that there is no cause for alarm: those who have potentially been exposed to the infection have already been contacted by Sisp operators or will be in the next few hours”.