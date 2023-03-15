The bathroom taps emphasizes the beauty and functionality of this area of ​​the house. There are increasingly exclusive models on the market of great design, with simple and linear shapes while others give a vintage touch to the environment.

Regardless of stile, in order to enjoy their beauty and functionality for a long time, it is necessary to take care of them over time with specific maintenance interventions to maintain the original shades and not create problems in use. Here are some simple tips to take care of it properly bathroom taps.

The importance of bathroom faucet maintenance

In recent years the bathroom has become an increasingly exclusive area of ​​the house characterized by design elements also and above all thanks to the taps. Important brands in the sector offer on the market models with a refined taste that emphasize a concept of modernity or are more inspired by the classic with clear references to a vintage concept.

Regardless of all this, the bathroom taps it must also be functional and allow the user to enjoy a relaxing shower at the end of the working day or to function correctly when there is a need for hot water in the sink.

To do this, it is essential to take care of the maintenance and unfortunately it is not as simple as one might think. In fact, gross errors are often made which can negatively affect the aesthetic beauty and above all the state of conservation of the taps and all the other elements of the shower cubicle and sanitary fittings.

Prevention, better than cure

The first golden rule for avoid any risk is to personalize cleaning with respect to the material of the taps. In particular, if you have brass taps then you have to use more delicate products, remembering that it is essential for each use dry the item with a soft cloth. This prevents drops of water from leaving limescale residues responsible for annoying halos that will be increasingly difficult to remove.

If instead the faucet is chromed, to remove limescale it is better to use a soft, cotton cloth. Together with the soft cotton cloth it is possible to combine the use of natural products including white vinegar which must be diluted with a little water, making sure that the quantity of water is three times that of the vinegar.

If instead the tapware is colored, simply use a soft cloth with running water or choose a very delicate neutral pH detergent. It should be emphasized that, regardless of the material and the shade of the taps, it is necessary always avoid using abrasive products or sponges which could permanently scratch the taps.

Filter cleaning

The classic mistake people make at home is not taking care of the faucet filters.

It might look like a complicated operation, but it’s actually very simple disassemble the filter that is located at the very end of the faucet as it is enough to unscrew that small spout from which the water comes out.

The filter is that element, also known by the name of aerator, which allows the water to flow in an orderly manner and without splashing. In addition to this function, precisely, it allows you to filter the water and block any impurities arriving from the aqueduct distribution system. It is essential to always have a clean filter because in this way it is possible to retain the greatest amount of limestone. The filter can obviously be blocked by limescale and some impurities which must be removed.

Once the filter is taken out, use a classic anti-limescale product for the bathroom also using a soft cloth for proper drying. After reinserting the clean filter, you will also appreciate a greater fluidity in the water outlet.

Pay attention to the gaskets

The more time passes, the greater the risk that the taps may present aesthetic and above all functional problems. To avoid this, another component to keep under control which, although not visible to the naked eye, is fundamental, is the gasket. It is a rubber circle usually black or in any case dark blue which is inside the tap and prevents it from dripping when it is closed.

The seals block the water outlet and allow you to adjust the flow and pressure with which it comes out in an appropriate manner, thus avoiding waste, which is always an excellent thing from an economic and environmental protection point of view. So when you proceed with the filter cleaning it is advisable to also check the state of the gasket or if you notice that there is a dripalbeit occasional, of the tap it is better to proceed with the replacement of the gasket also because the costs are negligible and are easily available at any hardware store.

With these three practical and simple tips it is possible to have one taps always beautiful, shiny and above all functional avoiding unnecessary waste of water for maximum comfort in using the bathroom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

