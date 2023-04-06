It explodes in the battle of competing teams for placement in the playoffs

Source: Profimedia

Partizan waited, and Žalgiris beat Maccabi 68:67! In Kaunas, in the hall hosting the Final Four, the Israelis defeated the Lithuanian giants and remained in the race to enter the playoffs. The dramatic match was decided literally in the last seconds, as Wade Baldwin missed the shot for the victory of the visitors, with which the black and white would have theoretically ensured entry into the Top 8 before the matches against Monaco on Friday and Panathinaikos next Friday.

With this outcome, however, Partizan has a more “open” fight for fifth place, which will be calculated later.