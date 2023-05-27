Bayern champion of Germany, Borussia lost the title match | Sports

An incredible outcome of the last round in the German championship, but the title remains where it has been for more than a decade.

Source: Profimedia

The players of Borussia Dortmund failed to win the championship title, even though they “only” needed a victory over Mainz in the last round of the Bundesliga. A packed Westfalen was waiting for a victory in the trophy, and in the end, the yellow and black fans watched in tears as the guests took a point, and Bayern won the championship cup for the 11th time in a row.

Borussia drew with Mainz (2:2) in a match they had to win, while Bayern had a more difficult than expected win in Cologne. Jamal Musial’s goal in the 89th minute saw the Bavarians nullify Cologne’s goal eight minutes earlier and it turned out to be enough for them. Borussia’s goal in Dortmund, in the fifth minute of stoppage time, arrived too late for the “Millionaires”…

A nightmarish day for Borussia started in the 15th minute of the match when Hanse-Olsen scored to give Mainz the lead, continued when Sebastian Ale missed the chance to equalize from the penalty spot four minutes later, and added shock was the visitors’ second goal. Onisivo scored the second goal of the match in the 24th minute and told the home team that they have a little more than an hour to win the title. They failed…

Rafael Guerrero scored in the 69th minute and Niklas Zile in the 96th minute of an extremely dramatic match in Dortmund. During this time, Bayern waited for news. Kingsley Coman gave the lead in the eighth minute, Liroy Sane’s goal was disallowed and the Bavarians dominated the field. Until the 80th minute, it seemed that they would not gamble – then Dejan Ljubičić scored from the penalty spot and was practically the only man fighting for the title of Borussia Dortmund today. He couldn’t do it alone, Bayern took all three points through Jamal Musiala, as well as the 11th Bundesliga trophy in a row. An impressive streak that will be hard to break. When it’s not this year…