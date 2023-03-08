MUNICH (Germany) – There was a lot at stake at the Allianz Arena, where Bayern Munich beat and eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. Nagelsmann’s Germans fly to the quarterfinals by beating Galtier’s battleship 2-0, who is now risking his place on the bench. After the 1-0 success in Paris (goal from Coman), the Bavarian team deservedly prevailed over Messi, Mbappé and teammates thanks to goals in the second half from Choupo-Moting and Gnabry. Good direction of the match by the Italian referee Daniele Orsato.

23:05

Danilo’s disappointment

Danilo, PSG defender, spoke to Canal+ microphones after the elimination: “Unfortunately Bayern were too strong. We had chances in the first half, we didn’t take them, and in the Champions League that makes things difficult. It’s hard to go out like this, but this is the Champions League. Bayern are a physical team, they win many duels. We lost too many tonight and that made things difficult. I am speechless“.

23:00

The best of the match

Bayern captain Thomas Müller has been named “Player of the Match” by UEFA. In the justification it is noted that “he was everywhere, had great involvement in the first goal and is a real team leader“.

22:53

90’+5′ The match ends: Bayern in the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Orsato blows the whistle: Bayern Munich beat PSG 2-0 and qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. In the first leg, in Paris, Nagelsmann’s boys won 1-0. Messi and Mbappé eliminated.

22:51

90’+4′ Mané scores for Bayern, but it’s offside

The landlords’ trio, signed by Mané, was thwarted by a millimeter of offside from the former Liverpool striker himself.

22:47

89′ Doubling of Bayern Munich: the accounts are closed

The newcomer Gnabry, served by Cancelo, snapped to the edge of offside and beat Donnarumma with his left foot. Bayern up 2-0 now: qualification for the quarterfinals is safe.

22:44

86′ More changes at the Allianz Arena

Two substitutions in Bayern Munich: Cancelo and Gnabry enter in place of Müller and Coman.

22:39

82′ Opportunity for PSG

Sergio Ramos narrowly missed the draw: the ball grazed Sommer’s post.

22:38

81′ New substitutions at the Allianz Arena

Vitinha and Nuno Mendes leave PSG, replaced by Ekitike and Bernat. In Bayern, however, Musiala comes out, which gives way to Mané.

22:37

80′ PSG unbalanced, Bayern controls

PSG are unbalanced in search of a draw, but are unable to sting. Bayern easily controls the French and then from time to time attempt an offensive foray.

22:33

76′ Substitution in PSG: Fabian Ruiz comes out

Third change in Paris Saint-Germain: the former Neapolitan Fabian Ruiz is replaced with Zaïre-Emery, who turns 17 today.

22:25

68′ First substitution for Bayern

Choupo-Moting, author of the Bavarian goal, comes out and Sané enters. It is the first change of the match for the hosts.

22:22

64 & # 39; Sommer miraculous his Ramos

Guests one step away from equalizing: Sergio Ramos flies very high with his header and hits the net, Sommer miraculously saves the Bayern goal in a dive.

21:18

61′ Goal from Bayern: this time it’s good

Bayern, who are playing clearly better than PSG in the second half, take the lead: Verratti loses the ball on the edge of his area under pressure from Goretzka who serves Choupo Moting. Touching the net is easy. Bayern leads 1-0.

22:09

52′ Bayern scores, but it’s offside

Goal by Choupo-Moting with a header, but referee Orsato cancels on a signal from Var Irrati. The active offside by Müller was decisive as he touched the ball, influencing the possible save by Donnarumma.

22:03

The second half of Bayern-Psg begins

It’s off for the second 45 minutes of the game. There is a surprise change in Paris: Mukiele, who replaced Marquinhos in the 36th minute, was in turn replaced with Bitshiabu.

21:47

45’+2′ The first half ends at the Allianz Arena: 0-0

Referee Orsato blows the whistle for the end of the first half: the result between Bayern and PSG is anchored at 0-0. At this moment the Bavarians would have qualified for the quarter-finals of Champios by virtue of the 1-0 obtained in the first leg in Paris on February 14th.

21:45

46′ There are 2 minutes of added time

The fourth official Mariani reports 2 minutes of added time in the first half.

21:37

38′ Psg one step away from goal following a mistake by Sommer

Sommer mess who, pressed, loses the ball with his feet and slips: Vitinha kicks into an empty net, but weakly, and De Ligt saves in a slide on the white line.

21:34

35′ Trouble by Marquinhos

Marquinhos stops with a rib problem, which he had already suffered from recently: the former Roma player and PSG captain can’t make it and is replaced with Mukiele.

21:31

32′ New save by Donnarumma

Bayern nearly took the lead with a great play by Musiala, who controls with his right foot and kicks with his left foot: the close shot of the Bavarian number 42 is deflected into a dive by a very attentive Donnarumma.

21:24

25′ Golden opportunity for Messi

Mbappé serves Messi who finds himself in the German area in front of Sommer: the PSG ace, a little unbalanced, tries to finish four times, but the Bayern defense manages to avert the danger with a bit of luck.

21:15

16′ First shot from Bayern

Donnarumma skilfully blocks a tricky shot by Bayern Munich’s Goretzka.

21:12

13′ Attempt by Mbappé

Another offensive sortie by PSG with Mbappè: the French forward collides with Sommer, who loses the ball. Mbappé shoots on goal, but Orsato has already stopped the action for charging on the Bayern goalkeeper.

21:10

11′ PSG keep pushing

First minutes under pressure for PSG, while Bayern try to sting with quick counterattacks. Insidious cross from Hakimi that crosses the entire Sommer penalty area: no teammate reaches the other side and the ball goes out on the bottom.

21:02

2′ First flash of PSG

Incursion from the left by Mbappé who shoots diagonally: central trajectory and ball blocked by Sommer.

21:00

The match between Bayern and PSG begins

Referee Orsato kicks off the match: first ball for the PSG guests.

20:45

All Italian referees in Monaco

The referee for the match between Bayern and PSG is our Daniele Orsato, assisted by linesmen Ciro Carbone and Alessandro Giallatini. The other members of the team of referees are also Italian: the fourth official is Maurizio Mariani, the Var is Massimiliano Irrati and the assistant Var is Paolo Valeri.

20:35

Nagelsmann: “The first 20 minutes were decisive”

Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern coach, spoke to Dazn before the match: “It will be interesting to see how Paris approaches the match. I assume he will put more pressure on us than in the first half in Paris. The first 20 minutes will set the tone for the game“.

20:20

Lots of French fans in the stands

PSG, which must try to overturn the 1-0 away defeat in the first leg, will be able to count on the support of 4,000 fans from Paris who will be in the stands of the Allianz Arena.

19:55

The official formations of the match

Bayern Monaco (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Stanisic, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Musiala, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting. Allentore: Nagelsmann.

Psg (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Danilo, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Verratti, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappe. Allenatore: Galtier.

Allianz Arena, Munich