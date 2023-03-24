Bayern Munich are in debt after sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann at midnight. According to journalists from the daily newspaper Bild, the Bavarian club will have to pay the 35-year-old technician and members of his technical staff approximately 30 million euros if the parties do not reach an agreement on compensation.

The cited source also writes that if Bayern’s managers had been patient until the summer, then a somewhat more reasonable termination clause would have entered into force compared to compensation. Thus, either the two sides agree on an amount of money or Bayern will have to continue to pay Nagelsmann’s salary, 8 to 9 million euros per year, until he finds a team.

Bild writes that it is 27 million euros, if the “unemployment” were to extend until 2026. To this sum are added the salaries of his staff, consisting of seconds Dino Toppmoller, Xaver Zembrod and video analyst Benjamin Glueck, i.e. another 3 million euros.

Thomas Tuchel, Nagelsmann’s replacement, will sign a contract with Bayern Munich valid until 2025, and will enter the bread on Monday. The 49-year-old technician will make his debut on the bench on April 1 against his former team, Borussia Dortmund.

Photo source: Bild