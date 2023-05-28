Home » Bayern players call out Borussia Dortmund who will be the champion | Sports
by admin
The shocking end of the 2022/23 season will hurt Borussia Dortmund for a long time.

Borussia Dortmund missed a historic chance to win the title after 11 years, because on Saturday, in the match of the last round, they only drew at home against Mainz (2:2). Bayern Munich won the title thus extended his dominance, because he is the champion for the 11th season in a row.

After the match, the Bayern players ironically sang a fan song dedicated to Borussia Dortmund:

After the match, the Bayern players ironically sang a fan song dedicated to Borussia Dortmund. “Millionaires” entered the infamous history of the Bundesliga, because they are only the second team in the last 22 seasons that entered the last round as a leader and did not become champions. Before them, only Bayer Leverkusen faltered like that in 2000, when Bayern also knocked the championship trophy out of his hands.

