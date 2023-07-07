Bayern signed a new sponsorship contract | Sport

Bayern have signed a new contract and are looking to make a splash in the Euroleague.

Bayern got a new sponsor and a financial injection. A contract was signed between the basketball club and the famous automobile company “BMW” i for a five-year cooperation, they will receive 25 million euros. He won’t get all the money at once, but he will certainly have a huge significance for the team in the coming period.

The Bavarians brought Pablo Lass as their new coach, the Spanish expert knows how to win the Euroleague and it is clear that the club has huge ambitions. Sports director Marko Pešić, however, lowers the euphoria. “We have taken a big step, but that does not mean that we are entering the race with teams like Real or Fenerbahçe. We cannot and do not want to do what they do. Of course, in the long run, this contract means a lot to us“, said Pešić.

The hall in which Bayern will play for the next five years will be called “BMW Park”. “We are all looking forward to this partnership, we are grateful for the support. We can do a lot together. We want to be one of the main destinations for the best European players and at the same time be an inspiration for new fans,” concluded Pešić.

