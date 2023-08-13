Bayern wanted a cap, he went to Real | Sport

Kepa Arizabalaga gave his word to Bayern, and then went to his homeland!

Source: Profimedia

Jan Christian Dresen has made incredible claims that Bayern have settled everything regarding Kepa’s arrival in Munich and that the team from Bavaria should have introduced Kepa as the new goalkeeper!

“We were close to reaching an agreement and we actually wanted to present Kepa today, but he chose Real Madrid. He is Spanish and that’s why he decided to go to Real Madrid”stated Dresen.

Last year, because of Manuel Neuer’s injury, Bayern brought in the experienced Jan Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach, and then sold him to Inter. Just when Sommer left for Italy, Neuer was injured again and now Sven Ulrich was at the match with Leipzig, who lost their netminder.

During all this time, Aleksander Nibel is under contract with the Bavarians, but he is on loan because he does not want to sit on the bench. We will see if the Bavarians will find a new goalkeeper by the end of the transfer window.

