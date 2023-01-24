Home World BBC chair Richard Sharp appointed after investigation into suspected £800,000 loan to Johnson – BBC News 中文
World

  • André Roden-Paul and David Sillitoe
  • BBC News

image source,Alamy

image captiontext,

From left are BBC Chairman Richard Sharp and BBC Chief Executive Tim Davie. The two have different positions, the latter being the editor-in-chief of the BBC.

The regulator is now scrutinizing allegations that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped then Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure a £800,000 private loan before being appointed by the government.

British appointments commissioner William Shawcross said he would review Sharp’s hiring process to make sure it complied with the rules.

According to the “Sunday Times” report, Sharp participated in discussions in December 2020 about providing Johnson with a loan worth up to 800,000 pounds.

According to the report, Johnson’s distant relative, multi-millionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth (Sam Blyth) proposed to Sharpe the idea of ​​acting as a guarantor for Johnson’s loan, and Sharpe then introduced Blyth to the then cabinet secretary, Civil Service Chief Simon Case.

