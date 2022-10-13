Hannah Gelbart, Mamdouh Akbiek, Ziad Al-Qattan

BBC Global Disinformation Unit, BBC Arabic, BBC Eye Investigations

October 13, 2022 at 1:11 am

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, VIDEO: Mona Ali Ekarim and her daughters begging online for medical bills

A BBC investigation found that families in Syrian refugee camps were begging live on TikTok, and the company took a 70% cut.

Children stream the social media platform for hours, begging for cash-worthy electronic gifts.

The BBC found that some live streaming earns as much as $1,000 (£900) an hour, but these refugees receive only a tiny fraction of that.

TikTok said it would take swift action against “exploitative begging.”

The company said that such content is not allowed on the platform, and that it took well below 70 percent in commissions from e-gifts, but declined to confirm the exact amount.

Earlier this year, TikTok users saw their pages flooded with livestreams of homes in Syrian refugee camps. Some spectators expressed support, while others feared it was a hoax.

In refugee camps in northwest Syria, the BBC found that the trend was facilitated by so-called “TikTok middlemen” who provided the families with mobile phones and livestreaming gear.

The middlemen said they work with TikTok affiliates in China and the Middle East, which provide TikTok accounts to the families. The agencies are part of TikTok’s global strategy to scour livestreamers as a way to encourage users to spend more time on the platform.

image caption, Many refugee children begging for online tips during hours of TikTok livestreams

The middleman said that because TikTok’s algorithm recommends content based on where a user’s phone number belongs, they prefer to use a UK-based SIM card. Those from the UK, they said, were the most generous with their tips.

Mona Ali Al-Karim and her six daughters are one of the families who live on TikTok every day. They sat on the ground in their tents for hours, repeating only a few English phrases they knew: “Please like, please share, please reward.”

Mona, whose husband was killed in an airstrike, was using live streaming to raise money for surgery on her blind daughter, Sharifa.

The gifts they ask for are virtual, but the tip will cost the spectator’s real cash, which can also be withdrawn from the app. Streaming viewers send gifts — from electronic roses for a few cents to virtual lions for about $500 — in return or tipping content creators.

For five months, the BBC tracked 30 TikTok accounts streaming from Syrian refugee camps and created a computer program to glean information from the accounts, revealing that viewers regularly donated a total of $1,000 worth of electronic products per hour to each account. gift.

Families in these camps, however, said they received only a tiny fraction of those totals.

With TikTok refusing to reveal how much the company took from tips, the BBC conducted an experiment to track where the money went.

One of the TikTok affiliates was contacted by a journalist in Syria who said he lived in the camp. He grabbed one account and went live, while BBC staff in London tipped $106 worth of electronic gifts from another account.

At the end of the broadcast, the Syrian had a test account balance of $33. TikTok takes 69% of the value out of it.

image caption, Keith Mason says 50,000 people watched his livestream with a Syrian family

TikTok influencer and former rugby player Keith Mason donated £300 ($330) in one of the family’s livestreams and encouraged his nearly 1 million followers to do the same.

When told by the BBC that most of the money was being siphoned off by the social media company, he said it was “ridiculous” and “unfair” to the Syrian families.

“You have to have some transparency. To me, it’s very greedy. Just greed,” he said.

The remaining $33 of the $106 e-gift given by the BBC was deducted by another 10% when it was withdrawn from the local money changer. The TikTok middleman will also deduct another 35% from the remaining money, and the refugee family actually gets only $19.

Hamid, a TikTok middleman in the refugee camp, told the BBC that he sold his livestock to buy mobile phones, calling cards and Wi-Fi in order to work with the families on TikTok.

He now works with 12 different families on livestreaming for several hours a day.

Hamid said he uses TikTok to help these families make a living. He said he gave the majority of the profits to the families, minus his operating expenses.

Hamid said he, like other middlemen, is backed by Chinese “livestreaming agencies” that work directly with TikTok.

“If there were any issues with the app, they would help us. They would unlock accounts that were banned. We gave them the name of the page, a profile picture, and they would open an account,” Hamid said.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Hamid helped some refugee families do TikTok live broadcasts. BBC investigation reports how TikTok extracts profits from online tips. (English)

Organizations like this, known as “livestreaming guilds,” are stationed around the world and sign contracts with Douyin to help content producers produce more streaming livestreams that drive traffic.

The agencies told the BBC that TikTok pays them a commission based on the length of the livestream and the amount of tips they receive.

Emphasizing the length of the broadcasts means that these podcasts — including children in Syrian refugee camps — can last for many hours at a time.

Marwa Fatafta of Access Now, a digital network rights group, said the livestreams run counter to TikTok’s own policy of “preventing harm, harm or exploitation” of minors.

BBC investigative reports, tracking a phenomenon of TikTok live broadcast – hundreds of families in Syrian refugee camps live begging through TikTok live broadcast

“TikTok has made it clear that users are not allowed to ask for tips publicly, so this is clearly a violation of their own code of service and the rights of these people,” she said.

She acknowledged that people had the right to share their stories online “as a way to seek support and sympathy”, but said the livestreams were “decent and humiliating”.

TikTok’s code states that you must have 1,000 followers to broadcast, you cannot ask for a reward directly, and you must “prevent harm, harm or exploitation” of minors on the platform.

But when the BBC used an in-app system to report 30 accounts involving children begging, TikTok said none of those cases violated the platform’s policies.

After the BBC contacted TikTok directly for comment, the company banned all of those accounts.

“We are deeply concerned about the information and allegations brought to us by the BBC and have taken prompt and forceful action,” the company said in a statement.

“Our platform does not allow this type of content and we are further strengthening our global policy on exploitative begging.”

TikTok, the world‘s fastest-growing social media app, has generated more than $6.2 billion in net profit from in-app consumption since its inception in 2017, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.

The BBC contacted several charities supporting refugee camp families in Syria that offer an alternative to TikTok live streaming.

A local charity called “Takaful Alsham” said it would provide these families with basic supplies for the next three months, help their children find schools and cover their tuition fees.”

But for many in the camp, there are few options for earning money other than begging online. Hundreds of families continue to stream daily, and most of the donations made still go to TikTok.