BBC investigative report: 70% of refugees begging on TikTok

BBC investigative report: 70% of refugees begging on TikTok
  • Hannah Gelbart, Mamdouh Akbiek, Ziad Al-Qattan
  • BBC Global Disinformation Unit, BBC Arabic, BBC Eye Investigations

VIDEO: Mona Ali Ekarim and her daughters begging online for medical bills

A BBC investigation found that families in Syrian refugee camps were begging live on TikTok, and the company took a 70% cut.

Children stream the social media platform for hours, begging for cash-worthy electronic gifts.

The BBC found that some live streaming earns as much as $1,000 (£900) an hour, but these refugees receive only a tiny fraction of that.

TikTok said it would take swift action against “exploitative begging.”

