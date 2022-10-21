Home World Bbc: Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi would be under house arrest
The Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi, who had competed in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, would be under house arrest. Quoting an “informed source”, the Bbc Persian he said Rekabi was under pressure to make a “forced confession”. After her return from the Asian Climbing Championships in Seoul, various media had already reported the news of her arrest, which was then denied.

Elnaz Rekabi, 33, made a statement after the match stating that the scarf had fallen “inadvertently”. “The authorities threatened to seize her family’s assets if she did not release the statement,” the source told the Bbc Persian.

Upon returning home, Rekabi was greeted like a heroine by her supporters at Tehran airport on Wednesday. The woman, 33, had arrived at the airport covering her hair in a black baseball cap and a hoodie. The next day she met the Iranian Minister of Sport in the same clothes, which raised her suspicion that she had not been home at the time.

