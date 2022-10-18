Listen to the audio version of the article

For some hours there has been no news of the Iranian climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi, who last week participated in the Asian Championships in Seoul in South Korea without the hijab, the traditional Islamic veil that the Koranic law imposes on women in public. This was reported by the Persian BBC, citing sources close to her who said they were unable to contact her since the evening of 17 October. The BBC contacted the Garden Seoul Hotel, where the Iranian team was staying, which would have already left the hotel for Iran, even though the team was expected to return to the country on 19 October.

According to IranWire, a site created by dissident journalists of the Islamist regime in force in Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards have arrested Davud Rekabi, Elnaz’s brother, to use him as a hostage. Elnaz reportedly handed over her passport and phone with the promise that her safety was not in danger, but would be immediately transferred from the Garden Seoul Hotel to the city’s Iranian embassy, ​​where she is currently being held awaiting a flight to Tehran. . Her destination, according to IranWire sources, would be the Evin prison, where the political prisoners of the Islamist regime are held.

According to the latest estimates, 215 people, including 27 minors, have lost their lives since the start of anti-government protests in Iran. This was announced by the NGO Iran Human Rights, based in Oslo, providing a balance sheet of the harsh repression of the protests that exploded after the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old girl who died after being arrested by the moral police in Tehran on charges not to have worn the Islamic veil correctly. For the same reason, the Iranian police also arrested 880 rioters in the northern province of Gilan. This was announced by Hossein Hassanpour, deputy commander of the police forces of the province, quoted by the Tasnim news agency.